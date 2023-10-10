Monster Update and Controller Support Test, etc.

Enhanced Monster
If you enter a battle with some monsters, you will encounter enhanced monsters with very low probability.
Enhanced enemies have slightly higher HP and no MP limits. (All other abilities are the same.)
These enemies are very likely to drop items and drop up to 3 times as many items.
(Enhanced enemies are not affected by drop rate increase events.)
The list of monsters that can be enhanced is as follows.
- Fairy
- Slime
- Mummy
More enhanced enemies may be added with future updates.
Drop Rate Increase Event
Over the next 8 days or so until the end of the discount, the chance of monsters dropping items will increase by 50%.
Play the game now and grow the character!
Controller Support Test
We have received requests for controller and steam deck support from before.
However, it is difficult to test because none of our team members has a steam deck.
So we'd like to get feedback from the community about that feature.
If the button is not entered or there are other errors, please contact us via community hub or developer email.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update