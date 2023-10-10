Monster Update and Controller Support Test, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 12406045 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Enhanced Monster

If you enter a battle with some monsters, you will encounter enhanced monsters with very low probability.

Enhanced enemies have slightly higher HP and no MP limits. (All other abilities are the same.)

These enemies are very likely to drop items and drop up to 3 times as many items.

(Enhanced enemies are not affected by drop rate increase events.)

The list of monsters that can be enhanced is as follows.

Fairy

Slime

Mummy

More enhanced enemies may be added with future updates.

Drop Rate Increase Event

Over the next 8 days or so until the end of the discount, the chance of monsters dropping items will increase by 50%.

Play the game now and grow the character!

Controller Support Test

We have received requests for controller and steam deck support from before.

However, it is difficult to test because none of our team members has a steam deck.

So we'd like to get feedback from the community about that feature.

If the button is not entered or there are other errors, please contact us via community hub or developer email.

Thank you.