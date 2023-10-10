 Skip to content

Rhythm Rabbit Playtest update for 10 October 2023

Update notes for v1.2

Update notes for 10 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added level 3 and 4 to Forest
  • Added a written tutorial as a temporarily solution for the lack of an intro level

