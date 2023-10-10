Update 1.2 released!

It has been a while but here is Update 1.2, which brings much wanted new features and tons of improvements:
HUD speed-o-meter
More extreme!
Improvements in engine technology now allow speeds of up to 2000kmph, double the previous amount!
And you can now grow your train to 250 wagons (against 50 previously).
Booster and brake segments
Make use of high energy booster rail segments to catapult your train forward! But avoid the brake rail segments or you will grind to a halt...
4K and wide screen support
Get totally immersed with 4K and wide screen support.
Optimizations
The render engine has undergone optimizations, resulting in a draw distance that is now twice what it was previously.
Quality of life improvements & Bug fixes
A lot of effort has been spent on making the UI more accessible by adding guidance and tooltips.
Sound design has been revamped and the road generation algorithm has been improved.
Gameplay has been rebalanced.
Many bugs have been squashed, a big thanks to the players for reporting!
All changes
Here's a full list of all the changes:
- new: 4K and wide-screen support
- new: more vegetation & building variation
- new: HUD speed-o-meter
- new: camera rotation is now stored when changing camera mode
- new: display mode setting
- new: settlement screen now emphasizes your ownership of the settlement
- new: pod shape loc style
- new: booster and brake rail segments
- new: UI tool tips
- new: map screen: settlement details now also shows settlement production
- new: optimized rendering resulting in twice the view depth
- new: (build mode) guidance
- fixed: button click was not always registered
- fixed: graphics reinitialization issue after changing settings
- fixed: several road intersection issues
- fixed: pressing ESC while in the keymapping dialog caused UI corruption
- fixed: borderless windowed mode
- fixed: unlimited cash bug (buy wagon->sell wagon->buy wagon etc.)
- fixed: issue that caused Predator achievement to be unobtainable
- fixed: issue with skydome projection causing the stars to rotate faster than the camera
- fixed: issue with drag not working if controlling locs were switched
- fixed: depth fog distance did not depend on render distance
- fixed: camera orientation was not preserved when toggling dialogs
- fixed: roads were not displayed on the map near isolated factories
- fixed: when loading a lost game the payer could still be appointed the victor
- fixed: flare rendering issue on trains on AMD GPUs
- fixed: multi-turret HUD icon visibility issue
- fixed: road connection issue with high spirals
- fixed: flickering mouse cursor issue in map screen on AMD graphcis cards
- changed: max train speed set to 2000kmph (previously: 1000kmph)
- changed: max wagon count increased to 250
- changed: smoothened lane change camera rotation animation
- changed: removed multiplayer part
- changed: doubled shadow map resolution
- changed: various improvements to gameplay balance
- changed: minor water improvements
- changed: increased screen transition speed
- changed: music minimal volume set to 15%
- changed: improved particle explosions
- changed: disabled shadows on building sides to prevent shadow artifacts
- changed: in windowed mode a resolution change is now applied immediately
- changed: wagon cost now increases linearly with train length
- changed: no online connection to Steam is needed anymore to run the game
- changed: tooltips now appear instantly
- changed: UI skinning
- changed: terrain now fades in from the distance instead of building-up
- changed: replaced outlined font rendering with boxed font rendering for speed reasons
- changed: engine sounds are now muted when the game is paused
- changed: traffic now moves generally faster
- changed: music is now played less frequently and its volume is not coupled to the train speed anymore
- changed: normalized loudness of all sound fx
- changed: ambient sound fx are now muted while the train is driving
- changed: map screen: global market now indicates demand and price instead of demand and supply
- changed: decreased road segment construction cost by 80%
- changed: decreased traffic crash reputation penalty by 60%
- changed: to upgrade, settlements don't require goods they produce themselves anymore
- changed: to obtain the Top Speed achievement one must go at least 1900kmph
- changed: improved shadow quality
- changed: boost speed can now exceed max train speed, i.e. boosting
- changed: occurence of high spirals
- removed: height fog
Hope you like this update! Happy driving,
nkm
