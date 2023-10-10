Update 1.2 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12405921 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 18:06:04 UTC by Wendy

It has been a while but here is Update 1.2, which brings much wanted new features and tons of improvements:

HUD speed-o-meter

More extreme!

Improvements in engine technology now allow speeds of up to 2000kmph, double the previous amount!

And you can now grow your train to 250 wagons (against 50 previously).

Booster and brake segments

Make use of high energy booster rail segments to catapult your train forward! But avoid the brake rail segments or you will grind to a halt...

4K and wide screen support

Get totally immersed with 4K and wide screen support.

Optimizations

The render engine has undergone optimizations, resulting in a draw distance that is now twice what it was previously.

Quality of life improvements & Bug fixes

A lot of effort has been spent on making the UI more accessible by adding guidance and tooltips.

Sound design has been revamped and the road generation algorithm has been improved.

Gameplay has been rebalanced.

Many bugs have been squashed, a big thanks to the players for reporting!

All changes

Here's a full list of all the changes:

new: 4K and wide-screen support

new: more vegetation & building variation

new: HUD speed-o-meter

new: camera rotation is now stored when changing camera mode

new: display mode setting

new: settlement screen now emphasizes your ownership of the settlement

new: pod shape loc style

new: booster and brake rail segments

new: UI tool tips

new: map screen: settlement details now also shows settlement production

new: optimized rendering resulting in twice the view depth

new: (build mode) guidance

fixed: button click was not always registered

fixed: graphics reinitialization issue after changing settings

fixed: several road intersection issues

fixed: pressing ESC while in the keymapping dialog caused UI corruption

fixed: borderless windowed mode

fixed: unlimited cash bug (buy wagon->sell wagon->buy wagon etc.)

fixed: issue that caused Predator achievement to be unobtainable

fixed: issue with skydome projection causing the stars to rotate faster than the camera

fixed: issue with drag not working if controlling locs were switched

fixed: depth fog distance did not depend on render distance

fixed: camera orientation was not preserved when toggling dialogs

fixed: roads were not displayed on the map near isolated factories

fixed: when loading a lost game the payer could still be appointed the victor

fixed: flare rendering issue on trains on AMD GPUs

fixed: multi-turret HUD icon visibility issue

fixed: road connection issue with high spirals

fixed: flickering mouse cursor issue in map screen on AMD graphcis cards

changed: max train speed set to 2000kmph (previously: 1000kmph)

changed: max wagon count increased to 250

changed: smoothened lane change camera rotation animation

changed: removed multiplayer part

changed: doubled shadow map resolution

changed: various improvements to gameplay balance

changed: minor water improvements

changed: increased screen transition speed

changed: music minimal volume set to 15%

changed: improved particle explosions

changed: disabled shadows on building sides to prevent shadow artifacts

changed: in windowed mode a resolution change is now applied immediately

changed: wagon cost now increases linearly with train length

changed: no online connection to Steam is needed anymore to run the game

changed: tooltips now appear instantly

changed: UI skinning

changed: terrain now fades in from the distance instead of building-up

changed: replaced outlined font rendering with boxed font rendering for speed reasons

changed: engine sounds are now muted when the game is paused

changed: traffic now moves generally faster

changed: music is now played less frequently and its volume is not coupled to the train speed anymore

changed: normalized loudness of all sound fx

changed: ambient sound fx are now muted while the train is driving

changed: map screen: global market now indicates demand and price instead of demand and supply

changed: decreased road segment construction cost by 80%

changed: decreased traffic crash reputation penalty by 60%

changed: to upgrade, settlements don't require goods they produce themselves anymore

changed: to obtain the Top Speed achievement one must go at least 1900kmph

changed: improved shadow quality

changed: boost speed can now exceed max train speed, i.e. boosting

changed: occurence of high spirals

removed: height fog

Hope you like this update! Happy driving,

nkm