Patch R.1.1.37 - 10/10/2023

Improvements

• Ranked placement completion will now also show your current Elo.

• Ranked games now shuffle players when the game start to better randomize their positions.

• Removed ELO loss penalty entirely for disconnecting (in all cases) if the player reconnects before the game wraps up.

• Improved positioning of Hangman for both Cursed Gallows and Splat.

• Improved localization for Russian, Chinese, and Spanish.

• Reworded the Return to Home confirmation popup.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed Werewolf Kill cinematic getting stuck in a weird state

• Fix: You will no longer get a randomized name and skin if you reconnect with Streamer Mode enabled.

• Fix: You should no longer occasionally see duplicate characters during Pick Names while in ranked.