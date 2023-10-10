Patch R.1.1.37 - 10/10/2023
Improvements
• Ranked placement completion will now also show your current Elo.
• Ranked games now shuffle players when the game start to better randomize their positions.
• Removed ELO loss penalty entirely for disconnecting (in all cases) if the player reconnects before the game wraps up.
• Improved positioning of Hangman for both Cursed Gallows and Splat.
• Improved localization for Russian, Chinese, and Spanish.
• Reworded the Return to Home confirmation popup.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed Werewolf Kill cinematic getting stuck in a weird state
• Fix: You will no longer get a randomized name and skin if you reconnect with Streamer Mode enabled.
• Fix: You should no longer occasionally see duplicate characters during Pick Names while in ranked.
