Athos update for 10 October 2023

Patch 1.3.3 - Small update with minor fixes

Patch 1.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor patch to update a few things:

  • Added locking system to doors so now no one can enter a door if they dont own it.
  • Fixed window alignment
  • Demolishing building stuff will give back resources
  • Fixed Red Berries not spawning.

