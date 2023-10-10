Patch 1.3.3 - Small update with minor fixes

This is a minor patch to update a few things:
- Added locking system to doors so now no one can enter a door if they dont own it.
- Fixed window alignment
- Demolishing building stuff will give back resources
- Fixed Red Berries not spawning.
