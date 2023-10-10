 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 10 October 2023

Patch 1.00.003 is live! Minor fixes and optimization.

Build 12405597

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized textures on Office PC.
  • Reduces texture size for all tutorial videos.
  • Optimized auto cam and digital camera screens.
  • Reduce the static volume on the ParaBox.
  • Improved players ability to record disembodied voices from Ghosts.

