- Optimized textures on Office PC.
- Reduces texture size for all tutorial videos.
- Optimized auto cam and digital camera screens.
- Reduce the static volume on the ParaBox.
- Improved players ability to record disembodied voices from Ghosts.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 10 October 2023
Patch 1.00.003 is live! Minor fixes and optimization.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
