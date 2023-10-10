Steam Next Fest - Free Level!

Yet another, new free Bonus book image is here!

To continue celebrating our Kickstarter and it's participation of Steam Next Fest, we whipped together a little image for you all to enjoy! It features miniaturized versions of each Skylet available to collect in the Skystead Ranch demo.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33218193/da4c0b159d8c00216d73446f71f7e57e5c839d5d.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33218193/da4c0b159d8c00216d73446f71f7e57e5c839d5d.gif)[/url]

Our Kickstarter is live now!

The Kickstarter Campaign for our biggest game yet, Skystead Ranch, is live now!

We are just under 40% towards our goal, so we still need your help! Our Kickstarter is here and won't be around for long. Even a donation as little as £1 would help us out greatly, but if you can afford it, you might want to check out the Deluxe Edition tier which includes an exclusive Skystead Ranch book for Coloring Pixels!

As always, thank you for your support. 💖



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/toastielabs/skystead-ranch

Click the link ^ go on... what could go wrong?

Coloring Pixels Patch Notes V1.19.4

New Features

New Free "Next Fest" Bonus book image.

Bonus book image. Added content for the upcoming Halloween 5 DLC.

Bug Fixes and Misc