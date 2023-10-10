 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coloring Pixels update for 10 October 2023

Steam Next Fest - Free Level!

Share · View all patches · Build 12405461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yet another, new free Bonus book image is here!

To continue celebrating our Kickstarter and it's participation of Steam Next Fest, we whipped together a little image for you all to enjoy! It features miniaturized versions of each Skylet available to collect in the Skystead Ranch demo.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33218193/da4c0b159d8c00216d73446f71f7e57e5c839d5d.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33218193/da4c0b159d8c00216d73446f71f7e57e5c839d5d.gif)[/url]

Our Kickstarter is live now!

The Kickstarter Campaign for our biggest game yet, Skystead Ranch, is live now!

We are just under 40% towards our goal, so we still need your help! Our Kickstarter is here and won't be around for long. Even a donation as little as £1 would help us out greatly, but if you can afford it, you might want to check out the Deluxe Edition tier which includes an exclusive Skystead Ranch book for Coloring Pixels!

As always, thank you for your support. 💖


https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/toastielabs/skystead-ranch

Click the link ^ go on... what could go wrong?

Coloring Pixels Patch Notes V1.19.4

New Features

  • New Free "Next Fest" Bonus book image.
  • Added content for the upcoming Halloween 5 DLC.

Bug Fixes and Misc

  • Updated this Week's Skystead Ranch activities schedule.
  • Updated text on the closing screen.

Changed files in this update

Coloring Pixels Content Depot 897331
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Depot Mac Depot 897332
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Linux Depot 897333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link