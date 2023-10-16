EMPTY SHELL available now

Hey, everyone!

Has been a long journey since the release of the Prologue, in January, but finally the full version of EMPTY SHELL is available.

The ship carrying the volunteers has set sail. They will be sent to the Facility, abandoned for more than two decades, which awaits them shrouded in the mystery of the 1950s accident and populated with whatever is lurking down there.

I'll be all ears for any feedback/bug/suggestion as always; i did my best to give EMPTY SHELL the best shape, but i'm sure it can get even better! If you enjoy the game, would be great if you review it on Steam as soon as you can, that'd be very helpful!

Thanks for your application, volunteer.

And good luck.

You'll need it.

REMINDER - if you played the NEXT FEST Demo, you'll be able to continue your progress in the full game.

