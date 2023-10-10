 Skip to content

Classified: France '44 update for 10 October 2023

Classified: France '44 Recap

Attention everyone!

For those of you unfamiliar with Classified: France '44 and what it entails, we're here to help!

Gameplay

Take on the role of the world's first Special Forces unit, as you wreak havoc on the German's in the lead up to D-Day. Evolving the typical turn-based formula with things like in-depth morale damage, more action points, and a flexible overwatch system.

Special Forces

**Introducing the Special Forces of Classified: France '44! Take control of Tom King, Vincent Tremblay, and Willard Cassady, as you establish a resistance cell deep behind enemy lines.

Be ready for your work to not go unnoticed, as the Military Police are on the hunt, and are ready for a fight. Let's just hope the Gestapo don't catch wind of what you're up to...**

Every Shot Counts

Much like in actual warfare, explosions and gunfire can all impact soldiers and their morale, potentially reducing their impact on the battlefield, or breaking them entirely.

