 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LuckLand update for 10 October 2023

【DevLog】Bug Fix 2023.10.10

Share · View all patches · Build 12405265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix: Related issues caused by key conflicts
  • Bug fix: Crash issue with Dark Mirror after soul shackles lock chess pieces
  • Optimization: The Dark Mirror can replicate "unique" types of chess pieces now
  • Optimization: Overflow damage will also be treated as remaining energy as a basis for integration
  • Optimization: Pressing and holding down the energy ball will display overflow damage

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2516821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link