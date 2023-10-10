【DevLog】Bug Fix 2023.10.10

- Bug fix: Related issues caused by key conflicts
- Bug fix: Crash issue with Dark Mirror after soul shackles lock chess pieces
- Optimization: The Dark Mirror can replicate "unique" types of chess pieces now
- Optimization: Overflow damage will also be treated as remaining energy as a basis for integration
- Optimization: Pressing and holding down the energy ball will display overflow damage
