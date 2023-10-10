 Skip to content

Chain update for 10 October 2023

Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12405190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added free camera for the overworld in main menu settings.
-Fixed some graphical glitches
-added a button for bug report info in the menu
-improved the pause menu
-fixed some bugs related to controller use

Changed files in this update

