1618 - Bug - Go unemployed button does nothing after pressing it
1677 - Bug - You can employ kids
1684 - Bug - Speed up the camera movement with keyboard
1685 - Bug - Missing farm crop material
1686 - Bug - Medium settings are better than High
Colonize Playtest update for 10 October 2023
Update notes from OCT 10
1618 - Bug - Go unemployed button does nothing after pressing it
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update