Colonize Playtest update for 10 October 2023

Update notes from OCT 10

Update notes from OCT 10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1618 - Bug - Go unemployed button does nothing after pressing it
1677 - Bug - You can employ kids
1684 - Bug - Speed up the camera movement with keyboard
1685 - Bug - Missing farm crop material
1686 - Bug - Medium settings are better than High

Changed files in this update

