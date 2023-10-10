 Skip to content

Hero Siege update for 10 October 2023

Update 6.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

6.0.6 Patch Notes

  • Removed right click input from ingame chat messages if chat UI is not open
  • Fix mobile unable to pickup quest items
  • Fix guild experience bar going out of bounds (again)
  • Fixed Dhorn Farum (Act 4 Town) player spawn points
  • Fixed multiple talent tooltips that were inaccurate
  • Add a chat function where if user does not have message in the field, pressing Enter closes chat
  • Weapons in journal now show stats
  • Lunar Aura now spreads to other players
  • Added delta correction to various skills in the game (Locking shouldn't be an issue anymore)
  • Added Angelic Charms into the game
  • Increased the lowest enemy mask size for better hit detection
  • You can now see enemy life numbers when pressing the show item names bind (default: ALT)
  • Potential fix to Outskirts loading + fixed Shadow Realm loading
  • Fixed Teddy Bear quest not working
  • Fixed a crash caused by mercenary and life per kill when playing with someone
  • Fixed Carnage bear having too much HP (Quest)
  • Fixed Odin's Demise skill missing textures + fixed the mask on the initial projectile
  • Fixed Bosses dying right when spawning on rare occurrence when being hit by something from the player
  • Fixed Cultist steam chest opening animation missing
  • Fixed Exo's Blood Moon causing moons to not deal damage after expiring

