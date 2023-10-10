Update 6.0.6

6.0.6 Patch Notes
- Removed right click input from ingame chat messages if chat UI is not open
- Fix mobile unable to pickup quest items
- Fix guild experience bar going out of bounds (again)
- Fixed Dhorn Farum (Act 4 Town) player spawn points
- Fixed multiple talent tooltips that were inaccurate
- Add a chat function where if user does not have message in the field, pressing Enter closes chat
- Weapons in journal now show stats
- Lunar Aura now spreads to other players
- Added delta correction to various skills in the game (Locking shouldn't be an issue anymore)
- Added Angelic Charms into the game
- Increased the lowest enemy mask size for better hit detection
- You can now see enemy life numbers when pressing the show item names bind (default: ALT)
- Potential fix to Outskirts loading + fixed Shadow Realm loading
- Fixed Teddy Bear quest not working
- Fixed a crash caused by mercenary and life per kill when playing with someone
- Fixed Carnage bear having too much HP (Quest)
- Fixed Odin's Demise skill missing textures + fixed the mask on the initial projectile
- Fixed Bosses dying right when spawning on rare occurrence when being hit by something from the player
- Fixed Cultist steam chest opening animation missing
- Fixed Exo's Blood Moon causing moons to not deal damage after expiring
