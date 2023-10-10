Long Gone Days is Out Today on Steam!

Long Gone Days, the captivating RPG, is out on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox today!
Step into the shoes of Rourke, a soldier born into a life of duty, as he confronts the harsh realities of war. A world of choices, language barriers, and moral dilemmas awaits you.
Buy the game on your platform of choice today:
Game Website: https://serenityforge.com/games/long-gone-days
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/510540/Long_Gone_Days/
Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/long-gone-days-switch/
PlayStation: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10008650
Xbox: https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/long-gone-days/9p6p8860tjnl
🤝 Forge unbreakable bonds by overcoming language barriers, engaging in heartfelt conversations, shared combat, and moments of slow daily life.
🎨 Immerse yourself in a visually stunning narrative featuring hand-crafted pixel-art animations, breathtaking CGs, and dynamic illustrated combat.
📜 Shape your team's destiny and influence the story's course with every decision you make.
🕊️ Navigate the intricacies of diplomacy and solve puzzles to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.
🎯 When all else fails, engage in strategic, turn-based combat, targeting specific parts of your enemies' bodies from afar or up close.
Discover Long Gone Days, a tale of self-discovery, overcoming language barriers, and finding humanity along the way.
