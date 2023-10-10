Long Gone Days is Out Today on Steam!

Long Gone Days, the captivating RPG, is out on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox today!

Step into the shoes of Rourke, a soldier born into a life of duty, as he confronts the harsh realities of war. A world of choices, language barriers, and moral dilemmas awaits you.

Buy the game on your platform of choice today:

Game Website: https://serenityforge.com/games/long-gone-days

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/510540/Long_Gone_Days/

Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/long-gone-days-switch/

PlayStation: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10008650

Xbox: https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/long-gone-days/9p6p8860tjnl

🤝 Forge unbreakable bonds by overcoming language barriers, engaging in heartfelt conversations, shared combat, and moments of slow daily life.

🎨 Immerse yourself in a visually stunning narrative featuring hand-crafted pixel-art animations, breathtaking CGs, and dynamic illustrated combat.

📜 Shape your team's destiny and influence the story's course with every decision you make.

🕊️ Navigate the intricacies of diplomacy and solve puzzles to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.

🎯 When all else fails, engage in strategic, turn-based combat, targeting specific parts of your enemies' bodies from afar or up close.

Discover Long Gone Days, a tale of self-discovery, overcoming language barriers, and finding humanity along the way.