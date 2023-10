This build has not been seen in a public branch.

💥💥Day 1 of Steam Next Fest was absolutely EPIC! A whopping 500+ players joined the Arena and crushed it!🌪️

And that's just the beginning... Remember, our servers are fired up and running 24/7! Got friends? Bring them along & dive straight in with no registration!⚡BUT, for those looking for some extra flair, registering has its perks: exclusive Boss & Weapon Skins!

💎Hop in NOW!