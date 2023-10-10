Regarding the issue of not being able to download the game

There are some issues causing you to be unable to download the game, and I'm truly sorry for the inconvenience.

I am currently investigating the reasons for the download problem since this is my first time uploading a game on STEAM and I don't have much experience.

However, please rest assured that I will fix this issue within the next few days!

You can contact me via email for any other issues at: bunnyalicegames@gmail.com.

ゲームのダウンロードできない問題について

いくつかの問題が、ゲームをダウンロードできない原因となっており、本当に申し訳ありません。

現在、私はSTEAMにゲームをアップロードするのが初めてで経験があまりありませんが、ゲームのダウンロードの問題の原因を調査中です。

ただし、どうかご安心ください。この問題を数日以内に修正いたします！

その他の問題がある場合、お問い合わせはメールでお願いいたします：bunnyalicegames@gmail.com。

關於遊戲無法下載的問題

一些問題導致您無法下載該遊戲，我真的非常對不起。

現在我正在找出無法下載遊戲的原因，由於我是第一次在STEAM上傳遊戲沒有太多經驗。

不過請大家放心，我會在這幾天內將這個問題修復！

如果有其他問題您可以透過電子郵件聯絡我：bunnyalicegames@gmail.com