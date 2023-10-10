 Skip to content

Femdom Wife Game - Zoe update for 10 October 2023

1.68f2 - Unity engine update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is a version with an updated Unity engine.

Hopefully this will solve the sound issue for Linux users.

