Insect Swarm update for 11 October 2023

Update 0.7.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12404961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Removed the new Fuel Consumption mechanics
  • Removed the new Mecha Fuel upgrade option
  • Damage and HP growth rates of Swarms are reverted to the numbers before 0.7.5
  • HP of Swarms and Elites are no longer doubled when Doomsday Protocol is active

Changed files in this update

