Update 0.7.6

- Removed the new Fuel Consumption mechanics
- Removed the new Mecha Fuel upgrade option
- Damage and HP growth rates of Swarms are reverted to the numbers before 0.7.5
- HP of Swarms and Elites are no longer doubled when Doomsday Protocol is active
