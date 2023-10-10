 Skip to content

Dinky Guardians update for 10 October 2023

v1.09 - 10/10/2023 16:14

Share · View all patches · Build 12404921

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Side Messages Off World while Zumbys attacking
  • Added Side Messages Off World Defense Success
  • Added Side Messages Off World while HQ is damaged
  • Added various safety checks for random weird bugs
  • Fixed Resource Launcher throwing error on Client
  • Fixed Mines no longer targeting Zumby if player picks up one while it's heading towards a Zumby

