- Added Side Messages Off World while Zumbys attacking
- Added Side Messages Off World Defense Success
- Added Side Messages Off World while HQ is damaged
- Added various safety checks for random weird bugs
- Fixed Resource Launcher throwing error on Client
- Fixed Mines no longer targeting Zumby if player picks up one while it's heading towards a Zumby
Dinky Guardians update for 10 October 2023
v1.09 - 10/10/2023 16:14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
