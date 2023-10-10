Space Wreck launched!

3...2...1...

LAUNCH!

The post-apocalyptic hardcore role-playing adventure Space Wreck is now fully available for You!

Your character, your gameplay

Create a character of your liking - strongman or weakling, talker or an extremely shy introvert, ugly repulsive blob or charming sexy model - and kick them into a space of derelict stations and dilapidated spaceships, searching for the one thing - a fuel chip - that can get you home!

(...You and tens of innocent passengers, actually. If you care about that sort of thing, I mean.)

Intentionally short but surprisingly deep

The game is as long as a movie - but you dictate the action and whatever you do, branches the plot in its own unique path. And best of all - if you liked it, play it again later, it's made to be replayable from the very first moment til the ...err... every one of the ends.

Your story, your rules

There are hardly any spoilers for this game, Do you succeed? Yes. And no. Do you meet pirates? Yes...and no. Do you get home? ¯_(ツ)_/¯ I dunno, man! I mean, how it ends - it depends on you, not me!

So, jump in and find out what YOUR story is!

And if you like, share it with us! We cannot wait to learn about your adventures!

P.S.

A new start

If you've played Space Wreck before - huge props for that, by the way! - you'll have to start a new play-through because the old save files are not compatible with the world changes. The files are still available to you (e.g. for backup) but you won't be able to load them.

You still should be able to try the demo and then continue the same story & character in the full version. Granted, of course, it is the new demo.