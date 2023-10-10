DAY 1 PATCH

Fixed PHOENIX softlock
Added Rotation Sensitivity in Options
Added HOPPER SFX and fixed glitch
Adjusted Zone 3-2 death plane
Buffed Charged Shot
Adjusted Bouncer Model to have more obvious damage spot
Adjusted Zone 1 colors on slopes to be more recognizable
