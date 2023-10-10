Font updates and bug fixes

- Added the option to use an HD font instead of a pixel art font if desired. This should improve readability on smaller screens like the Steam Deck
- Added a first time options screen that appears before the title screen the first time you start the game. Current players will also see this the next time they start up
- Fixed bugs with two Shrines of Fate skills that would cause them not to appear
- Added some safety checks to Shrines of Fate level generation to improve stability of generated levels
