- Fix a long-standing issue of crafting machines continuing to animate as active when their craft is done.
- Fix the multi-tool inventory from showing an item in multiple slots
- Fix the crystal battery packs not increasing total energy
- Fix the inertial dampener not working as expected at lower speeds
Drift update for 10 October 2023
Build 10.10.2023.1 - Hotfix
