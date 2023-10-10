Patch notes:
-Added more stuff to each level
-Some anomalies have been altered
-Hard difficulty mode has been added
-Hard difficulty contains new and difficult anomalies and a punishment for too many false reports
-New achievements
I'm on Observation Duty 6 update for 10 October 2023
Hard difficulty is here! Version 1.1.
