I'm on Observation Duty 6 update for 10 October 2023

Hard difficulty is here! Version 1.1.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:
-Added more stuff to each level
-Some anomalies have been altered
-Hard difficulty mode has been added
-Hard difficulty contains new and difficult anomalies and a punishment for too many false reports
-New achievements

