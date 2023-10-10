MOVAFORT Community Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12404767 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 15:52:18 UTC by Wendy

No More popup tutorials out of no where !

New Features

Clicking on Villager Quest Notification will pop window that tell player where is quest item is and what to do

Added Help Button in menu window that Expand another window next to menu window that shows a list of tutorials, Some will be Locked until player reaches a certain story step, clicking on a tutorial opens tutorial screen

Added small (Help?) button at every game window and when pressed it opens tutorial

Added Support for wide screens, Resolution with aspect ratio width than 2:1 will now appear in settings.

Added an Option in In-Game Menu to scale UI so it's not too big or too small for some players.

Greatly Improved UI for Wide Screens.

Changed

when player have new tutorial a button will appear on Screen, when player clicks the button the tutorial will show

tutorial button will hide if player is detected, and will be shown again when player hide

(Save/Return to Menu) Buttons are removed and replaced with 1 menu Button (Hamburger Menu Icon), this opens pop up window, the window Contain 3 Buttons (Help / Save / Save and Return to menu)

Return to Menu Button now must be hovered over for a second then be clicked to go to menu, this prevents accidental presses

Added (Button [F] to leave item in hand) to the input tutorial

Added (What LMB & RMB Do) to the input tutorial

Player can no longer get soft locked in Clock Tower

Player can no longer skip Clock Tower once he pressed Clock Tower's First Floor Button

Optimization

Closed a memory leak in clock tower cased by automated weapons

Bug Fixes

Fixed (Item Player is Holding) slot showing wrong item at the start of the game play

Shock Waves will no longer spread while player is reading a tutorial

Fixed Buttons (Fast Travel & Open Biome's Book) not disappearing after a while

honestly I don't expect more bug reports, But i something slipped out, make sure to report it.