MOVAFORT Community Update #1

No More popup tutorials out of no where !
New Features
- Clicking on Villager Quest Notification will pop window that tell player where is quest item is and what to do
- Added Help Button in menu window that Expand another window next to menu window that shows a list of tutorials, Some will be Locked until player reaches a certain story step, clicking on a tutorial opens tutorial screen
- Added small (Help?) button at every game window and when pressed it opens tutorial
- Added Support for wide screens, Resolution with aspect ratio width than 2:1 will now appear in settings.
- Added an Option in In-Game Menu to scale UI so it's not too big or too small for some players.
- Greatly Improved UI for Wide Screens.
Changed
- when player have new tutorial a button will appear on Screen, when player clicks the button the tutorial will show
- tutorial button will hide if player is detected, and will be shown again when player hide
- (Save/Return to Menu) Buttons are removed and replaced with 1 menu Button (Hamburger Menu Icon), this opens pop up window, the window Contain 3 Buttons (Help / Save / Save and Return to menu)
- Return to Menu Button now must be hovered over for a second then be clicked to go to menu, this prevents accidental presses
- Added (Button [F] to leave item in hand) to the input tutorial
- Added (What LMB & RMB Do) to the input tutorial
- Player can no longer get soft locked in Clock Tower
- Player can no longer skip Clock Tower once he pressed Clock Tower's First Floor Button
Optimization
- Closed a memory leak in clock tower cased by automated weapons
Bug Fixes
- Fixed (Item Player is Holding) slot showing wrong item at the start of the game play
- Shock Waves will no longer spread while player is reading a tutorial
- Fixed Buttons (Fast Travel & Open Biome's Book) not disappearing after a while
honestly I don't expect more bug reports, But i something slipped out, make sure to report it.
Changed files in this update