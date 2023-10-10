 Skip to content

MOVAFORT update for 10 October 2023

MOVAFORT Community Update #1

MOVAFORT Community Update #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No More popup tutorials out of no where !

New Features

  • Clicking on Villager Quest Notification will pop window that tell player where is quest item is and what to do
  • Added Help Button in menu window that Expand another window next to menu window that shows a list of tutorials, Some will be Locked until player reaches a certain story step, clicking on a tutorial opens tutorial screen
  • Added small (Help?) button at every game window and when pressed it opens tutorial
  • Added Support for wide screens, Resolution with aspect ratio width than 2:1 will now appear in settings.
  • Added an Option in In-Game Menu to scale UI so it's not too big or too small for some players.
  • Greatly Improved UI for Wide Screens.

Changed

  • when player have new tutorial a button will appear on Screen, when player clicks the button the tutorial will show
  • tutorial button will hide if player is detected, and will be shown again when player hide
  • (Save/Return to Menu) Buttons are removed and replaced with 1 menu Button (Hamburger Menu Icon), this opens pop up window, the window Contain 3 Buttons (Help / Save / Save and Return to menu)
  • Return to Menu Button now must be hovered over for a second then be clicked to go to menu, this prevents accidental presses
  • Added (Button [F] to leave item in hand) to the input tutorial
  • Added (What LMB & RMB Do) to the input tutorial
  • Player can no longer get soft locked in Clock Tower
  • Player can no longer skip Clock Tower once he pressed Clock Tower's First Floor Button

Optimization

  • Closed a memory leak in clock tower cased by automated weapons

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed (Item Player is Holding) slot showing wrong item at the start of the game play
  • Shock Waves will no longer spread while player is reading a tutorial
  • Fixed Buttons (Fast Travel & Open Biome's Book) not disappearing after a while

honestly I don't expect more bug reports, But i something slipped out, make sure to report it.

