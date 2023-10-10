New Patch: Potion Belt and Dash Mechanic

Hello fellow adventurers,

We're excited to present the details of our latest patch, which introduces major new features to your gameplay experience:

Additions

Translocate (Dash/Teleport): Get ready to teleport within line of sight with the all-new Translocate ability. Press RT on your gamepad to instantly dash to a location within your line of sight, opening up new strategic possibilities for your character.

Potion Belt: The Potion Belt is here to keep you well-prepared for any situation. Access your Health, Quickness, and Oak potions on demand with the push of a button (X, Y, and B on your gamepad). Stay in control of your adventure with these handy elixirs at your fingertips.

Bug Fixes

Photosensitivity Prompt: You can now close the photosensitivity prompt using your keyboard, providing a more user-friendly experience.

Audio Settings: We've fixed the issue where audio settings reset to default after each update, so you can enjoy your preferred audio settings consistently.

Enemy Spawning: Certain enemies will no longer appear twice in the enemies slain list, ensuring accurate tracking of your conquests.

Balancing

Elite Chest Drop Rates: We've boosted the chance of elites dropping chests by an impressive 150%, making your encounters with elites even more rewarding.

Grave General: The Grave General has intensified his tactics. He'll now charge more frequently and hurl his axe with increased frequency, so be on your guard!

Rogue Ultimate: The Rogue's Ultimate ability has been enhanced. Enjoy a higher dodge chance and a larger cloud, making it an even more formidable skill.

Card Rarity: Rare, epic, and legendary cards will now appear more frequently, giving you greater access to powerful abilities and upgrades.

Biome 3: Enemies in Biome 3 have had their health slightly reduced, making this challenging biome a bit more manageable.

Energy Breath Potion: The damage of the Energy Breath Potion now scales with each rank, making it a potent tool in your arsenal.

Updates

UI Enhancement: We've refreshed the UI by changing the XP bar color from blue to green, aligning it with the first essence orbs you encounter.

Ultimate Icon and Controls: The Ultimate icon has been relocated for improved visibility, and the Ultimate ability can now be triggered using LT on your gamepad for a smoother and more intuitive experience.

For a comprehensive list of changes and detailed patch notes, please visit our Patch Notes.

Thank you for your continued support and invaluable feedback. We can't wait for you to try these new features in your adventures. Join us on our Discord channel to connect with the community and share your thoughts.

Happy gaming!