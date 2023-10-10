 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmo's Delivery and Logistics update for 10 October 2023

Hotfix: Fixed persistent crashing!

Share · View all patches · Build 12404737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hallelujah! They say it's a poor craftsman who blames his tools, but I blame Unity!

Patch notes:

  • Fixed random memory-corruption crashes on many user computers caused by the Dispose() method of ProfilingScope

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2479951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link