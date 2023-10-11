 Skip to content

Shadows of Doubt update for 11 October 2023

Shadows of Doubt V 35.07 Experimental Branch Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey detectives! We've got a new update out on the experimental branch now! You can find details on how to access it here if you haven't used the experimental branch before!

  • New: New DLSS configuration settings
  • Fixed: Camera sometimes didn’t capture citizens properly (either excluding them when they should be in frame or including them when they should be out of frame)
  • Fixed: City Hall receptionists would not turn up to work correctly (requires new city generation)
  • Fixed: City Hall reception/foyer was incorrectly named
  • Fixed: Game could sometimes display blank text when set to non-English
  • Fixed: Potential fix for rare case of game not loading after ‘press any key’ screen
  • Fixed: Some typos in sync disk descriptions
  • Fixed: Removed an instance of street rubble blocking access to a spawned briefcase
  • Fixed: Issues with sync disks not displaying their 3rd upgrade option stats properly
  • Fixed: When sync disk was installed with option 3, the tooltip text on the upgrade buttons would only display the effect of the first upgrade
  • Fixed: Sync Disk chamber in Sync Clinics could appear invisible in some cases
  • Fixed: Trespasser Sync Disk option 'invisible' was not functioning correctly
  • Fixed: Beauty Sync Disk option 'allure' increased prices instead of decreasing them
  • Fixed: Status effects could still trigger even if they were turned off/disabled through an upgrade

