Shadows of Doubt V 35.07 Experimental Branch Patch Notes

Hey detectives! We've got a new update out on the experimental branch now! You can find details on how to access it here if you haven't used the experimental branch before!
- New: New DLSS configuration settings
- Fixed: Camera sometimes didn’t capture citizens properly (either excluding them when they should be in frame or including them when they should be out of frame)
- Fixed: City Hall receptionists would not turn up to work correctly (requires new city generation)
- Fixed: City Hall reception/foyer was incorrectly named
- Fixed: Game could sometimes display blank text when set to non-English
- Fixed: Potential fix for rare case of game not loading after ‘press any key’ screen
- Fixed: Some typos in sync disk descriptions
- Fixed: Removed an instance of street rubble blocking access to a spawned briefcase
- Fixed: Issues with sync disks not displaying their 3rd upgrade option stats properly
- Fixed: When sync disk was installed with option 3, the tooltip text on the upgrade buttons would only display the effect of the first upgrade
- Fixed: Sync Disk chamber in Sync Clinics could appear invisible in some cases
- Fixed: Trespasser Sync Disk option 'invisible' was not functioning correctly
- Fixed: Beauty Sync Disk option 'allure' increased prices instead of decreasing them
- Fixed: Status effects could still trigger even if they were turned off/disabled through an upgrade
Changed depots in experimental branch