The Prospector Odyssey update for 10 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new achievement for killing "Crux"
  • Fixed: Hard mode achievement sometimes being awarded to players on Easy
  • Various minor gameplay tweaks

