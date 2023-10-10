Version 1.52c Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Added info on every seed packet that displays “Matures in X days”, and if harvestable multiple times, you’ll see “Harvest every X days”. Also displayed “Produce value” which shows the sale value of produce. However, if crop has multiple fruits, that number is not shown so you’ll have to grow one to find out.
- All crops will mature with max number of crops when it is ready ( had to do this to simplify things greatly so the numbers above could be displayed)
- Lowered sell price of minerals you find breaking open rocks to better match economy.
Bugs Fixed
- End day calculator no longer stuck on 0
- Star fruit sapling can now be pulled up.
- Water drone won’t go outside of greenhouse edges.
- Greenhouse no longer always watered every day
- Shell crushers should consistently show brick icon if there is one.
- Slot can no longer be clicked/dragged through dialogue causing issues (penguin post issue)
Known Issues:
- Control input issues steam deck
- Card Lightning Hands doesn't work reliably collecting items from machines
- Healing bond inconsistently proc
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
- Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form