Hello everyone,

The new game content still on development, This small patch added the new relic and fix the problem as a detail below

Candle of Senses

The new relic that raise the holder critical hit rate.

**This item cannot be imbued with a waepon in the current update

Bug fixed

Added missing text for some language

Do not hesitate to contact us If you have any suggestion or feedback.

