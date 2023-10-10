Arms Against Tyranny Avilable NOW!

Generals!

Arms Against Tyranny is here and now playable, so make sure to update your games and get working on those Nordic playthroughs- but before you do, let's take a look at the Release Trailer~



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2183930/Expansion__Hearts_of_Iron_IV_Arms_Against_Tyranny/

With the release of this expansion, we've seen performance improvements and quite a few changes as well towards balance, bugfixing and so much more, to review the Changelog check here!

There are some known issues detailed in This Post as well, and we are working diligently to resolve them as soon as possible :)

Good Luck to you all in your playthroughs of Arms Against Tyranny, everyone, and if you want to talk all things AAT or play some Multiplayer with others as it's the best its ever been with some of your favourite mods already updated on release, make sure to check out the Discord below!