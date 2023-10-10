 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Steel Seraph update for 10 October 2023

Shmuptember version (v2.345) now live on Linux and Mac.

Share · View all patches · Build 12404580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shmuptember version (v2.345) now live on Linux and Mac.

Changed files in this update

Steel Seraph Depot Linux Depot 1052392
  • Loading history…
Steel Seraph Depot Mac Depot 1052393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link