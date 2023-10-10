Korea Dynasty 0.5.12 Update

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Improvements
Animals/NPCs
- The horse's maximum hunger has been increased by 1.5 times.
- The number of feeds that can be placed in the trough has been changed to 15.
Optimization/Graphics
- NPC animations have been optimized.
Bug fix
- Fixed an issue where birds would not fall out of the air when killed.
- Fixed an error where land in small villages would disappear.
- Fixed an issue where research was not applied at the Instrument Workbench.
