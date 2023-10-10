 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 10 October 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.12 Update

Build 12404564

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Animals/NPCs

  • The horse's maximum hunger has been increased by 1.5 times.
  • The number of feeds that can be placed in the trough has been changed to 15.

Optimization/Graphics

  • NPC animations have been optimized.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an issue where birds would not fall out of the air when killed.
  • Fixed an error where land in small villages would disappear.
  • Fixed an issue where research was not applied at the Instrument Workbench.

