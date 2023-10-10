New Items and features are coming to Mini-Drifters!

Hammer

The Hammer is a new offensive item that spins around the player. Use it to hold off overtaking players in race mode or hit a 1-2 combo in battle mode for an instant elimination!

Mine

Mines are dropped behind the player much like bombs, however instead of exploding after a certain amount of time, these only detonate when driven over. They also won't detonate if the player who planted it drives over it, so place it along the fastest route to secure an open road for future laps.

Random Cups

Getting bored of the same cup and track orders, or just can't decide what to play? Switch it up with Random cups! Have 5 race tracks, 3 battle maps or a hockey map randomly selected for you

Patch Notes:

New Items added

Random Cups added

Improved AI for some Tracks

Fixed issue with some items being active after race has finished.

Fixed issue where certain unlockables couldn't be navigated by a keyboard.

"Lava" track now has a visible finish line.

Sorted out a couple typos.

"Randomise" achievement added

This is the first of 3 content updates planned, so stay tuned!