Update v0.12.2.2

Hello!

Today we wanted to update with a fix about a few things you have reported:

The Pumpkin relic alpha was not working.

Some crates were impossible to break.

In some runs, obelisks and the Healing Shrine did not appear.

Healing Shrine kept appearing on the mini map after being activated.

Raid Shrines were not working properly in some cases.

NPC Blud appearing in Gnöki's Realm didn't have the correct animation set.

We know some people experienced game crashes with the last update. We hope that is fixed too. Please let us know!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

