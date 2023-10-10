 Skip to content

B.o.W II VR update for 10 October 2023

10/10/2023 Patch

10/10/2023 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few bugs as well as made the in-game menu easier to have access to, also. (It still cannot be used when you are swimming / in the water though as this should be closer to how reality is, we feel)

Cheers!

