Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.11) - Minor Update
- Changed skill scrolls so they cannot be used by party members that cannot use the skill learned.
- Added a few more NPC's to Warrington streets.
- Bug Fix: Fixed some pathing issues in Stonecrow hills that allowed the player to jump to an area they shouldn't be able to.
- Bug Fix: Updated the names of certain skill scrolls to properly reflect the skill they teach.
- Bug Fix: A few NPC's in Warrington where missing there busts.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a inaccessible ladder in Summerfield.
- Bug Fix: Dented Post bar in Warrington had very little lighting.
Changed files in this update