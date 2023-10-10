 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 10 October 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.11) - Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.11) - Minor Update

  • Changed skill scrolls so they cannot be used by party members that cannot use the skill learned.
  • Added a few more NPC's to Warrington streets.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed some pathing issues in Stonecrow hills that allowed the player to jump to an area they shouldn't be able to.
  • Bug Fix: Updated the names of certain skill scrolls to properly reflect the skill they teach.
  • Bug Fix: A few NPC's in Warrington where missing there busts.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a inaccessible ladder in Summerfield.
  • Bug Fix: Dented Post bar in Warrington had very little lighting.

