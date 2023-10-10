First anniversary celebration!

Today, we're celebrating the first anniversary of Project Wunderwaffe's release! On this special occasion, we have prepared a few surprises and are announcing DLC!

Because of such a wonderful day, Project Wunderwaffe will be available for purchase at a 40% discount for the next two weeks, from October 10 to 24, 2023!

What's new in version 1.4?

ːpwwenergyːNPCs move throughout the base using a system of tunnels and elevators

ːpwwenergyːTunnels and elevators have been given a new look

ːpwwenergyːThere is a possibility of on/off information about warehouse fullness

ːpwwenergyːNew tasks have been added

ːpwwenergyːModels and textures have been optimised

ːpwwenergyːThe transfer of information between warehouses has improved

Fans of music may get a free DLC from the Project Wunderwaffe Soundtrack: Special Edition collection. The set was created especially for the first anniversary of the game's release. It's also a gesture to gamers who wish to listen to all of the musical material that makes up the game's music.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2602480/

We are also excited to announce the upcoming

War in Ukraine DLC!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2466030/

Players, as Alliance Commanders, will be able to become a part of the alliance that supports the Ukrainian Army, manage new-age weapon production and the largest modern military logistical hub, and support the Ukrainian Army by supplying technologically advanced military equipment.

A brand-new map will be available with the ability to construct above-ground.

Check out the first glimpse of the announcement trailer!

**Please keep in mind that updating to 1.4 may affect old save files to fail to load.

A branch with version 1.3 has been launched for those who want to finish the game on an older version of Project Wunderwaffe.

To switch to Version 1.3, follow these steps:

Steam client > LIBRARY > right-click on Project Wunderwaffe > Properties > BETAS > ver1.3**

Good luck!