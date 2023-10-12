 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Collectamon update for 12 October 2023

Update 0.11b

Share · View all patches · Build 12404165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huge Thanks

Patch notes below

First of all I would like tot thank everyone who has played Collectamon over the last (nearly)2 months. This is my very first game release and it truly fills me with joy to see people enjoying the game!

Special thanks to everyone who supported me during development and release.

Extra special thanks to Argl who helped me out a lot during development, release and post-release on all fronts.
And lastly I'd like to thank Zithis who helped me playtest this patch.

UPDATE 0.11b

Additions

  • Added a sanctuary indicator
  • Added ability to toggle UI in Options menu(previously only done by pressing "O")
  • Added Total Essence Per Second to habitat UI instead of only showing it per monster
  • Added Claim button to missions and additional visuals to make it more clear to new players they are there.
  • Added current upgrade level to upgrades.

Balance Changes

  • Changed Toxic Swamp Unlock cost from 5000 > 7500

Fixes

  • Removed the possibity to lock yourself on the area unlock mission
  • Fix for the monster being unable to be caught after a long time of playing(ghost monsters)
  • Fixed not being able to build anymore after re-entering the Sanctuary

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2427291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link