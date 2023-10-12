Update 0.11b

Huge Thanks

Patch notes below



First of all I would like tot thank everyone who has played Collectamon over the last (nearly)2 months. This is my very first game release and it truly fills me with joy to see people enjoying the game!

Special thanks to everyone who supported me during development and release.

Extra special thanks to Argl who helped me out a lot during development, release and post-release on all fronts.

And lastly I'd like to thank Zithis who helped me playtest this patch.

Additions

Added a sanctuary indicator

Added ability to toggle UI in Options menu(previously only done by pressing "O")

Added Total Essence Per Second to habitat UI instead of only showing it per monster

Added Claim button to missions and additional visuals to make it more clear to new players they are there.

Added current upgrade level to upgrades.

Balance Changes

Changed Toxic Swamp Unlock cost from 5000 > 7500

Fixes