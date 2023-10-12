Huge Thanks
Patch notes below
First of all I would like tot thank everyone who has played Collectamon over the last (nearly)2 months. This is my very first game release and it truly fills me with joy to see people enjoying the game!
Special thanks to everyone who supported me during development and release.
Extra special thanks to Argl who helped me out a lot during development, release and post-release on all fronts.
And lastly I'd like to thank Zithis who helped me playtest this patch.
UPDATE 0.11b
Additions
- Added a sanctuary indicator
- Added ability to toggle UI in Options menu(previously only done by pressing "O")
- Added Total Essence Per Second to habitat UI instead of only showing it per monster
- Added Claim button to missions and additional visuals to make it more clear to new players they are there.
- Added current upgrade level to upgrades.
Balance Changes
- Changed Toxic Swamp Unlock cost from 5000 > 7500
Fixes
- Removed the possibity to lock yourself on the area unlock mission
- Fix for the monster being unable to be caught after a long time of playing(ghost monsters)
- Fixed not being able to build anymore after re-entering the Sanctuary
