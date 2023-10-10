early access v1.12.1

Highlights
- Enemies can no longer heal using combat items.
- Bug fix: Sentinel cards that increase your range until your next strike weren't applying their effect properly on Hero cards.
- Bug fix: The hero card cost wasn't refreshing correctly after combats.
- Bug fix: The tile selection indicators sometimes had incorrect size.
Balance changes
Card Items
-
Gold Dust
- Rarity: Common >>> Uncommon
- Effect: Gain Regen 1. >>> Your next Strike is a Critical Strike. (Gain Focused)
- Requisites to spawn on a card: None >>> 1+ cost Spell
-
Kiwi, Orange, Pear, Peach
- Now they only heal if you aren't Undead.
Some stats were valued inconsistently across different areas of the game, let's make them more consistent!
Soul Stones
- Speed gain per Soul Stone: 1 >>> 2
Forge
- Evasion upgrade cost: 20 >>> 30 (still gives 3 evasion per upgrade)
- Speed upgrade cost: 20 >>> 30 (still gives 2 speed per upgrade)
Level Ups
Some small clarifications regarding the following balance changes:
- The upgrade amount for each stat when leveling up is now calculated this way: min(minimum upgrade value, 5% of the class default stat value)
- Previous to this patch the calculation was min(minimum upgrade value, 10% of the class default stat value)
- min() means the minimum number between the two values.
- The minimum upgrade values depend on each stat and are listed below.
- The class default value refers to the stat's default value before any Soul Stone upgrades.
- In short, this is intended to be a nerf to the amount of stats obtained when leveling up, with the intention of making them a bit less determinant in the character's progression through a run.
List of minimum upgrade values:
- Max Health: 5 (on all classes 5% of the original value will be higher than this amount.)
- Luck: 5 >>> 4
- Attack: 5 >>> 3
- Intellect: 5 >>> 3
- Defense: 5 >>> 3
- Spirit: 5 >>> 3
- Evasion: 5 >>> 2
- Speed: 2 >>> 1
- Max Mana: 1 (unchanged, on all cases will be 1.)
