Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 10 October 2023

early access v1.12.1

early access v1.12.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Enemies can no longer heal using combat items.
  • Bug fix: Sentinel cards that increase your range until your next strike weren't applying their effect properly on Hero cards.
  • Bug fix: The hero card cost wasn't refreshing correctly after combats.
  • Bug fix: The tile selection indicators sometimes had incorrect size.

Balance changes

Card Items

  • Gold Dust

    • Rarity: Common >>> Uncommon
    • Effect: Gain Regen 1. >>> Your next Strike is a Critical Strike. (Gain Focused)
    • Requisites to spawn on a card: None >>> 1+ cost Spell

  • Kiwi, Orange, Pear, Peach

    • Now they only heal if you aren't Undead.

Some stats were valued inconsistently across different areas of the game, let's make them more consistent!

Soul Stones
  • Speed gain per Soul Stone: 1 >>> 2
Forge
  • Evasion upgrade cost: 20 >>> 30 (still gives 3 evasion per upgrade)
  • Speed upgrade cost: 20 >>> 30 (still gives 2 speed per upgrade)
Level Ups

Some small clarifications regarding the following balance changes:

  • The upgrade amount for each stat when leveling up is now calculated this way: min(minimum upgrade value, 5% of the class default stat value)
  • Previous to this patch the calculation was min(minimum upgrade value, 10% of the class default stat value)
  • min() means the minimum number between the two values.
  • The minimum upgrade values depend on each stat and are listed below.
  • The class default value refers to the stat's default value before any Soul Stone upgrades.
  • In short, this is intended to be a nerf to the amount of stats obtained when leveling up, with the intention of making them a bit less determinant in the character's progression through a run.

List of minimum upgrade values:

  • Max Health: 5 (on all classes 5% of the original value will be higher than this amount.)
  • Luck: 5 >>> 4
  • Attack: 5 >>> 3
  • Intellect: 5 >>> 3
  • Defense: 5 >>> 3
  • Spirit: 5 >>> 3
  • Evasion: 5 >>> 2
  • Speed: 2 >>> 1
  • Max Mana: 1 (unchanged, on all cases will be 1.)

Changed files in this update

