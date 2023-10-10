early access v1.12.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12403954 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 13:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Highlights

Enemies can no longer heal using combat items.

Bug fix : Sentinel cards that increase your range until your next strike weren't applying their effect properly on Hero cards.

Bug fix : The hero card cost wasn't refreshing correctly after combats.

Bug fix: The tile selection indicators sometimes had incorrect size.

Balance changes

Card Items

Gold Dust Rarity: Common >>> Uncommon Effect: Gain Regen 1. >>> Your next Strike is a Critical Strike. (Gain Focused) Requisites to spawn on a card: None >>> 1+ cost Spell

Kiwi, Orange, Pear, Peach Now they only heal if you aren't Undead.



Some stats were valued inconsistently across different areas of the game, let's make them more consistent!

Soul Stones

Speed gain per Soul Stone: 1 >>> 2

Forge

Evasion upgrade cost: 20 >>> 30 (still gives 3 evasion per upgrade)

(still gives 3 evasion per upgrade) Speed upgrade cost: 20 >>> 30 (still gives 2 speed per upgrade)

Level Ups

Some small clarifications regarding the following balance changes:

The upgrade amount for each stat when leveling up is now calculated this way: min(minimum upgrade value, 5% of the class default stat value)

of the class default stat value) Previous to this patch the calculation was min(minimum upgrade value, 10% of the class default stat value)

of the class default stat value) min() means the minimum number between the two values.

The minimum upgrade values depend on each stat and are listed below.

The class default value refers to the stat's default value before any Soul Stone upgrades.

In short, this is intended to be a nerf to the amount of stats obtained when leveling up, with the intention of making them a bit less determinant in the character's progression through a run.

List of minimum upgrade values: