October 10th Hotfix:
- Fixed a bug where characters would occasionally stop attacking and daze.
- Fixed a bug where cooldowns were not taking effect when activating skills stopped activating.
**
Quest-related:**
Instrumental And Vocal:
[spoiler]- Fix the bug where helping Frick, after the quest is complete, does not remove the quest logo.[/spoiler]
Evil With Evil :
[spoiler]- Fix bug where choosing to perform a ritual with Odell to lift the curse gets stuck in a dialog box after the conversation ends.
- Fix bug where choosing to perform a ritual with Odell to lift the curse and the camera locks up after the dialog ends.[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update