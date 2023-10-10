 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Age of Reforging:The Freelands update for 10 October 2023

October 10th Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12403856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

October 10th Hotfix:

  • Fixed a bug where characters would occasionally stop attacking and daze.
  • Fixed a bug where cooldowns were not taking effect when activating skills stopped activating.

**

Quest-related:**

Instrumental And Vocal:
[spoiler]- Fix the bug where helping Frick, after the quest is complete, does not remove the quest logo.[/spoiler]
Evil With Evil :
[spoiler]- Fix bug where choosing to perform a ritual with Odell to lift the curse gets stuck in a dialog box after the conversation ends.

  • Fix bug where choosing to perform a ritual with Odell to lift the curse and the camera locks up after the dialog ends.[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1161831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link