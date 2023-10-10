October 10th Hotfix:

Fixed a bug where characters would occasionally stop attacking and daze.

Fixed a bug where cooldowns were not taking effect when activating skills stopped activating.

**

Quest-related:**

Instrumental And Vocal:

[spoiler]- Fix the bug where helping Frick, after the quest is complete, does not remove the quest logo.[/spoiler]

Evil With Evil :

[spoiler]- Fix bug where choosing to perform a ritual with Odell to lift the curse gets stuck in a dialog box after the conversation ends.