Stumble Guys update for 10 October 2023

What’s new in version 0.58:

MrBeast continues to take over Stumble Guys with more exciting content: play the latest events to experience his challenging map and discover all-new MrBeast stumblers.
Trick or treat! It’s a spooky season, and we are treating you to scary Halloween events.
New Server updates and general bug fixes

Stumble Guys Content (WIN) Depot 1677741
