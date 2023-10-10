Let’s Fix!

Ossu!

First of all, we would like to thank you for the warm welcome DEMO Japanese Drift Master! Over 2,000 players worldwide played the JDM demo yesterday, which exceeded our expectations by far. We would like to thank you for this and for joining our livestream where, despite initial sound and connection issues, we had a great time together.



[url=https://forms.gle/BAKm1wVozUyKh91FA]

Survey

[/url] We have received an extremely high number of positive comments and suggestions from you. We are striving to create a game that meets the expectations of all players, so every opinion is very important to us. If you have already had a chance to play the DEMO, please fill in the survey that we have prepared for you, as any feedback is very valuable to us!

Issues and bugs

We are aware of the bugs that have appeared in the DEMO and thank you for sending us any bugs or problems you encounter. The first release of the trial version is just the beginning and we will continue to update it. Below are some of the recurring issues that you have reported to us.

FATAL ERROR / Crash

The most common issue - Fatal Error means that your hardware is too weak to play our game.

Currently, the minimum and recommended requirements are:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600 or i5-7400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX1660 or Radeon RX580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 16 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Ryzen 5 3600 or intel i5 10400f

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX6700

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 16 GB available space

If you meet the above requirements and still have trouble launching the game, please send us your system specification (Hardware/System Info, GPU/CPU, RAM, Windows Ver, DirectX) and the contents of the folder - CrashReportClient in the form of a zip, which is available at the given path: C:User\AppData\Local\JDM\Saved\Crashes to the address support@jdmgame.com.

Make sure that you will send us all the data otherwise we won't be able to check this issue.

We are currently focusing on improving performance and compatibility, and we are aware of the issues you are experiencing, so we are preparing updates for you.

A priority for us is to introduce support for more steering wheels. At this time, we are fully confident that the game will work correctly on the G29/G920 Logitech (without additional accessories) and T300rs (without additional accessories).

The VR bug will also be fixed by us.

Please keep in mind that the PS4 controller is not supported by us and it is completely random, if the controller works for someone, it may still not work for someone else. We are currently working on expanding the devices we support.

Discord

Thank you again for experiencing the DEMO launch with us. We will do our best to provide you with a title that will fully satisfy you. If you have any suggestions, feedback, or just want to chat with other drift fans or show off your JDM records, then please visit our Discord. We currently have over 12,000 active members like this, so go ahead and join our community.

We would also like to remind you that on Thursday (12th October) at 10 PM CEST there will be a second livestreaming of the game where you can talk to us. This time we invite you to join us on Steam and Twitch. Add JDM to your wishlist on Steam and see you there!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1153410/Japanese_Drift_Master/

Let’s Drift!

Gaming Factory