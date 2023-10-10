Switzerland Rework - Mont Blanc

After the initial wave of presenting to you different parts of the upcoming Switzerland Rework, we toned the hype down a little bit and went silent for a while. However, rest assured we are still working hard on bringing you the best experience possible while upgrading Switzerland to the current standards. And while there is still quite a lot of work to be done, today, we’ll show you something that will restart the hype train once again, as we tell you a bit about Mont Blanc!



Mont Blanc, the crown jewel of the Alps, is a breathtaking natural wonder that has captivated travelers and adventurers for centuries. Towering majestically over the border of France and Italy, it is the highest peak in Western Europe. While Mont Blanc itself is not part of Switzerland, you can see that the work of our dedicated team reaches beyond the borders and we couldn’t overlook the important gateway that is the Mont Blanc tunnel.











Speaking of the Mont Blanc tunnel - this virtual rendition of the iconic tunnel connects the Chamonix Valley on the French side with the Aosta Valley on the Italian side. But, most importantly, many of you have long been awaiting the addition of the A40 and E25 roads, and we can’t wait for you to travel to or from Switzerland through these new additions.









We hope to keep the hype train going in the future so keep an eye on the blog and on our social media (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) for any updates about the Switzerland Rework project. For now, make sure to let us know what you think about this addition. We can’t wait to hear your thoughts!