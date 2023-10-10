 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

2D Dogfight update for 10 October 2023

0.2.0.2 small update

Share · View all patches · Build 12403650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected the power attenuation of Jumo 213A engine (Fw-190D-9) with altitude.

Corrected the power attenuation of V-1710-39 engine (P-40E-1) with altitude.

P-40E-1 speed limit: 720km/h -> 768km/h

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2377522 Depot 2377522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2377523 Depot 2377523
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2377524 Depot 2377524
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2377525 Depot 2377525
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2377526 Depot 2377526
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link