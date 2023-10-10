0.2.0.2 small update

Corrected the power attenuation of Jumo 213A engine (Fw-190D-9) with altitude.
Corrected the power attenuation of V-1710-39 engine (P-40E-1) with altitude.
P-40E-1 speed limit: 720km/h -> 768km/h
