Share · View all patches · Build 12403573 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy

In this new update, locked doors are remove as a temporary solution. In version 1.0.7, these doors were causing a significant game-breaking bug that will require some extra time to fix.

please report in the discord if you keep having spawn issues.

(restart steam if you didn't get the update)