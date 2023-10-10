- Not everyone was happy that the new challenge was multi reset and the multis were not really used in this challenge, so I made a vote and people decided to make it harder in turn for more chps. Now you also need to defeat P.Baal V 1 + completions to finish it. Because it is harder now, all completions above 3 done before this update are removed.
- Added a new chp upgrade to improve the stone pet and give it an extra 100% bonus for all campaigns.
- Improved the calculation for pet progress in the statistics page to include equip and pet village, which was ignored before. Tooltip also shows more info now.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 10 October 2023
Changes for Version 4.17.1426 (2023-10-10)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
