Idling to Rule the Gods update for 10 October 2023

Changes for Version 4.17.1426 (2023-10-10)

Share · View all patches · Build 12403448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Not everyone was happy that the new challenge was multi reset and the multis were not really used in this challenge, so I made a vote and people decided to make it harder in turn for more chps. Now you also need to defeat P.Baal V 1 + completions to finish it. Because it is harder now, all completions above 3 done before this update are removed.
  • Added a new chp upgrade to improve the stone pet and give it an extra 100% bonus for all campaigns.
  • Improved the calculation for pet progress in the statistics page to include equip and pet village, which was ignored before. Tooltip also shows more info now.

