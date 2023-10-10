 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur update for 10 October 2023

Update 1.0.2a

Share · View all patches · Build 12403399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.2a brings even more fixes and Quality of Life improvements for an even smoother yet more engaging experience!

Quality of life improvements:
• Removed Arthur's falling animation when teleporting to other rooms
• Removed Arthur's animation after buying a blessing from the merchant
• Reduced the hold time needed to select a blessing
• Added a max level upgrade indicator (up to 20 for each sword) on the blacksmith upgrade window

Bug fixes:
• Fixed the values of all gem blessings
• Fixed Galahad's Bounty Hunter upgrade not working
• Fixed certain status effect blessings that did not work alongside similar blessings
• Giants are now susceptible to some status effects (poison, burn, weak)
• Fixed the flower cart that previously increased player attack damage
• Fixed the Void Giant and Architect defeat achievements

Balancing:
• Adjusted Arthur's hitbox
• Adjusted the attack range and damage of some swords
• Adjusted the blessing effect and value of some sword blessings
• Increased gold and soul orb drop amounts
• Reduced enemy attack anticipation duration
• Increased enemy attack damage
• Reduced the attack range of Solpion

Fare thee well, knights!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 715681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link