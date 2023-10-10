Update 1.0.2a

Version 1.0.2a brings even more fixes and Quality of Life improvements for an even smoother yet more engaging experience!
Quality of life improvements:
• Removed Arthur's falling animation when teleporting to other rooms
• Removed Arthur's animation after buying a blessing from the merchant
• Reduced the hold time needed to select a blessing
• Added a max level upgrade indicator (up to 20 for each sword) on the blacksmith upgrade window
Bug fixes:
• Fixed the values of all gem blessings
• Fixed Galahad's Bounty Hunter upgrade not working
• Fixed certain status effect blessings that did not work alongside similar blessings
• Giants are now susceptible to some status effects (poison, burn, weak)
• Fixed the flower cart that previously increased player attack damage
• Fixed the Void Giant and Architect defeat achievements
Balancing:
• Adjusted Arthur's hitbox
• Adjusted the attack range and damage of some swords
• Adjusted the blessing effect and value of some sword blessings
• Increased gold and soul orb drop amounts
• Reduced enemy attack anticipation duration
• Increased enemy attack damage
• Reduced the attack range of Solpion
Fare thee well, knights!
Changed files in this update