Update 1.0.2a

Version 1.0.2a brings even more fixes and Quality of Life improvements for an even smoother yet more engaging experience!

Quality of life improvements:

• Removed Arthur's falling animation when teleporting to other rooms

• Removed Arthur's animation after buying a blessing from the merchant

• Reduced the hold time needed to select a blessing

• Added a max level upgrade indicator (up to 20 for each sword) on the blacksmith upgrade window

Bug fixes:

• Fixed the values of all gem blessings

• Fixed Galahad's Bounty Hunter upgrade not working

• Fixed certain status effect blessings that did not work alongside similar blessings

• Giants are now susceptible to some status effects (poison, burn, weak)

• Fixed the flower cart that previously increased player attack damage

• Fixed the Void Giant and Architect defeat achievements

Balancing:

• Adjusted Arthur's hitbox

• Adjusted the attack range and damage of some swords

• Adjusted the blessing effect and value of some sword blessings

• Increased gold and soul orb drop amounts

• Reduced enemy attack anticipation duration

• Increased enemy attack damage

• Reduced the attack range of Solpion

Fare thee well, knights!