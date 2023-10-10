Version 1.8.0 - Steam Workshop, Endless Mode and QoL Improvements

Happy spooky month everyone,

SCP: Observer is back with a new update that includes many new additions and improvements. The full list of changes can be found below.

Steam Workshop

First of all, the Steam Workshop. You can now customize skins for featured SCPs and create your own to share with the community. The original plan was to allow the creation of custom maps and custom SCPs, but unfortunately that will not happen in this update.

To download a mod, simply go to the Steam Workshop for SCP: Observer and download anything you like. Then launch the game and select the skins you want in the "Mod Manager". Seriously try the new SCP-096 skin, it is terrifying.

To create a custom mod, I recommend you use this GitHub template.

If you have problems, the file: _Steam/steamapps/common/SCPObserver/Mods/INSTRUCTIONS.txt has a troubleshooting section at the end.

Endless Mode

The endless mode can be activated by selecting Endless instead of Normal in the Custom Scenario screen. The main difference is that, as the name suggests, there is no victory condition and you have to survive as long as you can. The SCPs get stronger over time and the difficulty level increases as well. To compensate for this, the generator now generates more power, so you can regain a lot of lost power. How far can you make it?

Happy Halloween!

If you haven't already join my Discord server to keep up with the latest news and updates. Feedback is always welcome, especially on workshop support. Thank you for your support and I wish all of you a scary Halloween.

Full changelist